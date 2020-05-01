Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.86. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 88,301 shares traded.
APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $552.54 million, a P/E ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Digital Turbine news, Director Mohan S. Gyani acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,885. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.
