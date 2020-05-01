Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.86. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 88,301 shares traded.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $552.54 million, a P/E ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Mohan S. Gyani acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,885. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

