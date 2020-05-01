DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $773,770.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00944089 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052252 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00278415 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,627,578 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

