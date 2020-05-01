Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

