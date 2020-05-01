Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.41%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,914. The company has a market capitalization of $768.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.28. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

