Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Gap Down to $22.24

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.24. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 94,660 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.