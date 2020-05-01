Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Trading Up 8.3%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) shares were up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.56, approximately 825,077 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 865,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 1.08% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

