Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $9.35. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 514,998 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,125.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 3,489.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.