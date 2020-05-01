Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been trending extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Discover Financial Services earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

DFS stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 4,248,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

