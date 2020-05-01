Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $42.97

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.94, but opened at $42.97. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 3,410,824 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.