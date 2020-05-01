Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Gap Down to $22.42

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $22.42. Discovery Communications shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 1,620,084 shares trading hands.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

