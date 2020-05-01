Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Down to $20.41

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $20.41. Discovery Inc Series C shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 442,904 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 66,507 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

