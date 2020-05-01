Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 3,147,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,205. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCK. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

