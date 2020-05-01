Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.27, approximately 73,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,158,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $718.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

