Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Down 1.4%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 2,653,310 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,894,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

In other news, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,254,424 shares of company stock valued at $185,460.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.