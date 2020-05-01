Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $764,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.30. 2,034,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

