Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Up 2%

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.73, approximately 19,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 783,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Domo from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $548.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

