Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

PLOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 136,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

