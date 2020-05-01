Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Decreased by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dover by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after buying an additional 722,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Dover by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dover by 70.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after buying an additional 409,846 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 2,590.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after buying an additional 292,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,197. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

