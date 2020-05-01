Dragonchain 1-Day Volume Tops $97,011.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $97,011.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Fatbtc, Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

