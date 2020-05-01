DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.47-$6.75 EPS.

NYSE DTE traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $103.74. 1,218,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

