DubaiCoin (DBIX) One Day Volume Hits $916.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $260,571.79 and $916.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017908 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

