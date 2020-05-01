Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNKN. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ DNKN traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. 2,591,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,320. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

