Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 11,364 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 304,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.