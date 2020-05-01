Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 44,459 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. 4,698,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,796. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.