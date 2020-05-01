Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 8,719 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.83. 1,241,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

