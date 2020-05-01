Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,533,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEET. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 1,557,900 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,729,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meet Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 284,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Shares of MEET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 115,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,463. The firm has a market cap of $441.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Meet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meet Group Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

