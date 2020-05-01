Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1,208.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,212 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.33% of LogMeIn worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Barclays PLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 997,651 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after buying an additional 789,164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 750,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $46,946,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $42,400,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOGM shares. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

LOGM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.30. 27,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -251.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.89.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

