Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 335.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

