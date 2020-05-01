Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

BABA stock traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,203,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,583,344. The company has a market cap of $494.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

