Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 2,326.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,761 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.43% of Taubman Centers worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TCO. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of TCO stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 95,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -0.09. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.