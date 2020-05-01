Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,821. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.