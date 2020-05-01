Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 38,800 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of WABCO worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WABCO by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,269,000 after buying an additional 1,166,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WABCO by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,519,000 after buying an additional 696,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth about $61,548,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in WABCO during the first quarter worth about $44,946,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WABCO by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of WBC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.73. The stock had a trading volume of 66,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.