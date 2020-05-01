Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 5,089 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

Shares of DPZ traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.92. 666,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,214. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $387.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

