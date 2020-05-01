Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 65,971 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,971 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $24,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.71. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.