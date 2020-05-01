Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 399,100 Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,608,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.82% of Forescout Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $171,193.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $159,306.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,093.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,134 shares of company stock worth $1,463,784. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSCT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 279,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

