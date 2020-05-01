Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,333. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.01.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

