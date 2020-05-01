Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,261,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 620,394 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 554,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. 127,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,319. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

