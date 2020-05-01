Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.