Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.33. 221,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

