Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 190.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tallgrass Energy by 909.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,919,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,771,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after buying an additional 3,708,760 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8,694.5% during the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,078,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 3,043,072 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 2,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,764,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,159,000 after buying an additional 2,636,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 501.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after buying an additional 2,393,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Jones sold 103,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $2,729,553.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 152,770,061 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $3,429,687,869.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGE remained flat at $$22.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

