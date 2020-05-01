Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.51. 284,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.