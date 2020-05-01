Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.23. 1,042,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.33 and a 200-day moving average of $224.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

