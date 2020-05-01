Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,150,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.27 on Friday, hitting $415.58. 634,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,526,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

