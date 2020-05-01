Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.78.

EEFT stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. 59,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

