Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $22.07 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,867 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.36% of A. O. Smith worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $41.68. 814,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,649. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.87.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.