Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $31.14 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $7.34 on Friday, hitting $267.64. 3,981,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

