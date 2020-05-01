Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.49 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.