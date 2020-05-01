Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of El Paso Electric worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 69.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $6,671,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $68.03. 173,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.47. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $57.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

