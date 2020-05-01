Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,590 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

ABT traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.77. 535,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

