Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 139.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,944. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

